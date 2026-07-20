Calls for Resignation Amplify Amid NEET-UG Paper Leak Controversy

In light of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Addressing concerns over rampant issues faced by students, Shrinate questioned the decisions made following a meeting between Union Health Minister JP Nadda and a CJP delegation.

JP Nadda, though not the Education Minister, convened with CJP representatives who submitted demands for Pradhan's resignation, the release of hospitalized activist Sonam Wangchuk, and compensation for bereaved families of NEET aspirants. Nadda assured that the demands would be discussed at suitable levels of authority.

The protest spearheaded by CJP vows to persist until the Education Minister steps down. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on a hunger strike, remains committed to his cause until young leaders can engage with Members of Parliament or meet with him at Safdarjung Hospital.