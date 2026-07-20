India Assembles Stellar Squad for ISSF World Cup in China

India has revealed its squad for the 2026 ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, showcasing top shooters like Manu Bhaker. The event runs from July 20-29, featuring both individual and mixed team events. Indian shooters will compete across rifle, pistol, and shotgun categories, aiming for medals in multiple events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:07 IST
India Assembles Stellar Squad for ISSF World Cup in China
Manu Bhaker (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has announced a formidable squad for the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, set to take place from July 20 to 29, 2026. The squad, which includes some of the nation's top shooters such as Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, will compete in individual and mixed team events.

In the rifle category, Parth Rakesh Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil headline the men's team, while Elavenil Valarivan leads the women's lineup. The pistol events see strong contenders like Suruchi and Esha Singh, while Anish Bhanwala and Bhavesh Shekhawat are notable names in the men's roster.

The shotgun squad boasts talents like Udavir Singh Jajee, with mixed events adding further opportunities for medals. The competition begins on July 22, concluding on July 28, with the first medals awarded in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and the men's 10m Air Rifle.

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