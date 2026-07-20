Global Political Movements: July to August Events Diary

This comprehensive diary compiles key global events scheduled from July to August. Noteworthy mentions include state visits by heads of state like Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. These visits underscore diplomatic engagements and cooperation across continents.

Beyond politics, significant anniversaries such as Norway's Utoya Island tragedy remembrance and the Hiroshima nuclear attack commemoration mark the calendar, serving as poignant reminders of impactful historical events.

Cultural gatherings such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Rose of Tralee International Festival offer insights into global cultural engagement. This diary provides an essential guide to globally relevant political, social, and cultural happenings during this period.