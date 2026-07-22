Venice Biennale Defends Against EU's €2 Million Funding Withdrawal

The Venice Biennale, a prestigious global cultural event, is challenging the European Union's withdrawal of a €2 million grant. The decision follows the Biennale's controversial inclusion of Russia in its 2026 edition, reigniting debates over Russia's role in cultural diplomacy post-Ukraine invasion.

The European Commission, citing legal advice, halted funding, reiterating that EU-tied cultural events must uphold democratic values. Yet, Biennale officials contend the decision impacts projects unrelated to Russia, maintaining their programs remain unaffected by the funding gap.

Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco defends welcoming Russia back, emphasizing global coexistence and artistic freedom. However, Russia's pavilion access is still limited, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions influencing cultural platforms.