Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Film producers warn Paramount-Warner merger could restrict access to news archives

A group of film producers has urged the British culture minister to intervene in the ​proposed merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery and protect access to historical news footage used by documentary makers. The appeal follows concerns ​raised by Culture Minister Lisa Nandy that the deal could reduce media plurality. The merger ‌would place ​the vast CNN and CBS News archives under common ownership for the first time, according to the producers.

Universal Music Group revenue rises 13.3% on streaming prices

Universal Music Group reported second-quarter revenue of 3.29 billion euros ($3.79 billion) on Thursday, up 13.3% year-on-year at constant exchange rates, helped by the consolidation of Downtown Music and higher streaming prices. The results underscore the importance of pricing and acquisitions to UMG's growth strategy as the world's largest music company looks ‌to diversify its revenue base beyond traditional subscription streaming.

George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

Hollywood actor George Clooney and his British wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles as a result of the wildfires blazing in the southern French region, Clooney's publicist said on Thursday. The publicist shared with Reuters a letter that the actor sent to Didier Bremond, Mayor of Brignoles, expressing his concerns as many regions of France battle wildfires.

ABC says FCC seeks to intimidate network over news coverage

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission's threat ‌to revoke the network's broadcast licenses is part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation over broadcast content the Trump administration dislikes. ABC said that the Trump administration agency's nearly unprecedented decision to order an early license review of the eight Disney-owned ABC stations is a warning from the government to other ‌media companies.

Producer sues Netflix for $105 million over missing Nicolas Cage movie

A movie producer is seeking $105 million in damages from Netflix after he says a copy of his unreleased Nicolas Cage movie was stolen from the streaming service's studios in Hollywood. Attorneys for producer Simon Afram said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in California that the filmmakers had delivered an unencrypted master copy of the World War II drama "Fortitude" to Netflix in June at the company's request. Afram invested more than $45 million in the production, which took seven years to complete, and he was in the process of trying to sell the movie to Netflix or another distributor.

NBCUniversal names Christopher Halpin as CFO ahead of spinoff from Comcast

NBCUniversal on Thursday named outsider Christopher Halpin as ⁠its next finance ​chief as it prepares to separate from Comcast's cable and broadband business into ⁠a standalone public company. Comcast announced last month it would split off NBCUniversal and Sky, unwinding 15 years of consolidation as legacy media struggles against streaming rivals and industry dealmaking accelerates.

Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash

Irish musician Glen Hansard, who won a Best Original Song Oscar in 2008 for the indie film "Once" and was lead singer for rock group The Frames, ⁠died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 56 early on Wednesday, his management company said. Bruce Springsteen, whom Hansard shared a stage with, said he and his band were heartbroken at the death of a "great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man." Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin described him as an artist "who ​made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape."

BTS boycott Grammys over new Asian pop award category

K-pop group BTS said on Wednesday they will not submit any music for consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2027, citing dissatisfaction with the academy's new category ⁠for best Asian pop music performance. The decision marks the first time the South Korean group, one of the biggest names in K-pop, have opted out of the awards ceremony. Each member of the group shared the news in a post on Instagram.

Venice chief blames Hollywood woes, not festival, for studio absence

Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera defended on Thursday this year's lineup, saying ⁠the ​absence of major Hollywood studios and the scarcity of women directors reflect wider industry problems, not his own choices. The comments come a week after Venice unveiled a programme with virtually no studio-backed U.S. films and just one woman director among the 20 titles competing for the main Golden Lion award, sparking concern about the quality of the programme.

DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer

Aser Ventures, the investment vehicle led by Italian businessman and former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, could sell part of its minority stake in sports streaming platform DAZN as it looks for ways to finance ⁠its expansion plans. Aser became a shareholder in DAZN in 2023 when the sports streaming company bought smaller rival ELEVEN Group.

Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations after BBC report

Oscar-winning American actor Jared Leto on Wednesday denied sexual misconduct claims made by four women who told the BBC that the Hollywood ⁠star assaulted them when they were teenagers.

"I have never sexually assaulted anyone ⁠in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," Leto said in a statement.

Live Nation beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient concert demand

Ticketmaster-parent Live Nation Entertainment beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by global demand for live events and concerts across different venue types. The results underscore that consumer appetite for live music remains resilient even as broader discretionary spending comes under pressure.

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

French ‌DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky - who performed at the ‌closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics - was found dead in his home in the French capital on Tuesday evening, the Paris prosecutor's office said in ​a statement. The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was aged 50.