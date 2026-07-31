16 Indians, including 10 seafarers, killed since outbreak of conflict in West Asia: Govt tells Parliament

Sixteen Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing crisis in West Asia, since the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia, the Government has informed Parliament. Responding to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, on the safety and status of citizens amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, regarding casualties, compensation, and diplomatic actions, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has detailed that the fatalities include 8 in Oman, 4 in the UAE, 2 in Kuwait, 1 in Saudi Arabia, and 1 in Iraq, alongside 75 injured Indians across the region comprising 32 in the UAE, 24 in Oman, 13 in Kuwait, 4 in Qatar, 1 in Saudi Arabia, and 1 in Israel.

The MoS also clarified that in an unrelated accident, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives at the Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar, and added that the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel. Addressing rescue operations and consular assistance, the Government stated that continuous support has been extended to affected families.

"The injured Indian nationals received medical treatment in local hospitals. Indian Embassies and Consulates coordinated with the local authorities and the hospitals for regular updates on the health condition and extended all required assistance, viz., establishing contact with the family members, guidance on available travel options and their safe return to India, etc," MoS Singh said. Responding to the breakdown of financial compensation, the Minister stated that for war-zone incidents involving seafarers, an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh is provisioned under the DGMA Welfare Scheme (Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society - SWFS). The government stated that following due diligence and verification, the amount is disbursed expeditiously to the next of kin.

Additional compensation provisions apply under Collective Bargaining Agreements, including Rs 12 lakh for officers through the Maritime Union of India and Rs 10 lakh for crew through the National Union of Seafarers of India. "With regard to compensation payable under the vessel's Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Insurance Cover, the 2 concerned Recruitment and Placement Service License is primarily responsible for pursuing the claim (if applied) with the P&I Club/Insurer. The compensation related to the death of seafarers is being coordinated by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," Singh said, adding that payouts have already been disbursed in 5 out of the 16 cases.

Meanwhile, families affected by the Qatar gas facility incident received an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, though the government noted it does not track direct compensation paid independently by Qatari authorities. Outlining diplomatic actions and crisis management mechanisms, the Ministry highlighted that through close coordination with local authorities and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, diplomatic missions facilitated travel via commercial flights, non-scheduled operations, and transit visas through adjacent nations where airspaces were restricted.

To manage regional security crises, the government deploys a structured, multi-layered mechanism consisting of regular advisories, round-the-clock control rooms, and emergency helplines. The Rapid Response Cell of the MEA coordinates execution alongside armed forces and ministries, with the ministry also finalising trials for a new digital emergency response solution tailored for future evacuation operations, he added. (ANI)