Yahya Abdul Mateen II starrer Wonder Man cancelled after one season

The second season of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starrer Marvel series 'Wonder Man' has been cancelled by the makers, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the cancellation news arrived after Disney announced a Season 2 renewal for the show back in March, roughly two months after it debuted. According to sources cited by Variety, the writers' room for the second season was never opened and the show's writers have been released to work on other projects.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley starred in the series as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, respectively. The Season 1 cast also featured X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Buric, Arian Moayed and Olivia Thirlby. The series was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, with Cretton also directing the first two episodes. Guest served as showrunner.

Abdul-Mateen earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his work on the show, making him the only live-action actor to get an Emmy nod for both a Marvel and DC project following his win for his work on HBO's 'Watchmen.' According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, while 'Wonder Man' is not proceeding with Season 2, the characters featured in the series could still appear in other Marvel projects in the future.

The official logline stated, "Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams (Abdul Mateen) is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery (Kingsley), an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak (Buric) is remaking the superhero film 'Wonder Man.' These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry," as quoted in Variety. The renewal for 'Wonder Man' was an anomaly for Marvel, as virtually all of the live-action series they have launched on Disney+ have been single seasons. Those include shows like 'WandaVision,' 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,' 'Hawkeye,' and 'Moon Knight.'

'Loki' starring Tom Hiddleston did air for two seasons, while the 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Vision Quest' is currently in the works. 'WandaVision' also spawned the spinoff 'Agatha All Along' starring Kathryn Hahn. Disney+ also relaunched the Marvel-Netflix series 'Daredevil' under the title 'Daredevil: Born Again' in March 2025, with the second season of that show debuting on March 24. A third season is slated to debut in 2027, reported Variety. (ANI)