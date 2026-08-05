Blogger Perez Hilton safely recovered from Miami home, hospitalised after apparent self-harm livestream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been "safely recovered" from his Miami home and transported to a local hospital after he shared what appeared to be a video in which he self-harms. According to Page Six, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that it received "multiple calls" regarding "an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media" and dispatched deputies to the residence.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, the sheriff's office said deputies spoke with Hilton's family members, who were at the scene, and initially chose to "tactfully disengage" while continuing to "monitor the situation" after confirming that Hilton, 48, was alone inside. "The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said, according to Page Six.

The statement added, "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family." Hilton's representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, also issued a statement to TMZ, saying they were aware of the situation.

"We are aware of the concerning content circulating online" involving Hilton, they said. "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further," the representatives added.

They also thanked the public for its concern and requested that Hilton's privacy be respected. Page Six reported that it had also reached out to Hilton's representatives for additional comment. Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is the father of three children, all of whom were welcomed via surrogacy, according to Page Six.

The latest incident comes months after Hilton disclosed a series of serious health issues. In March, he revealed in a YouTube video that he had spent 21 days in hospital after taking flu medication on an empty stomach.

"My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that's ever happened to me," Hilton said, describing the episode as a "crazy saga." He explained that he had "had the flu for about a week" but did not "take any of my medication with food," which led to severe complications.

"I developed an ulcer and then a perforation and then sepsis," he said, according to Page Six. Hilton said the experience changed his outlook on life and strengthened his commitment to spending more time with his loved ones.

"I'm going to have dinner with my kids and my mom every night from now on," he said. In April, Hilton shared another health update, revealing that he required emergency surgery after doctors discovered what he described as a "massive" blood clot.

"I have a deep vein thrombosis," he said, adding that he would undergo a "thrombectomy" procedure. "I am so thankful to God that we caught this early because if that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart, it could have been real bad," Hilton said, according to Page Six.

Following that medical emergency, Hilton also spoke publicly about his faith, saying he had experienced a profound spiritual transformation. "God presented himself to me and then did something. Something I can only call miraculous... it was real, and this has been life-changing," he said.

"I've been crying, but happy tears. Happy tears. Because this is just, this is just so crazy. I've been reading the Bible, and so much of what is said here I had already been thinking of. It's just overwhelming in the best, most beautiful way," he added, according to Page Six. (ANI)