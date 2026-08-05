Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify's higher spending on marketing, AI features to hit profit

Spotify said higher marketing and development costs ​would hurt its profit in the current quarter as the Swedish music-streaming giant bets heavily on features powered ​by AI to attract users. The company also projected third-quarter monthly active users below ‌Wall ​Street estimates on Tuesday, blaming the weakness on product changes in emerging markets such as India and Indonesia that may help Spotify in raising prices.

'Ted Lasso' returns to the pitch with a new challenge on Apple TV

The Emmy-winning, feel-good soccer comedy "Ted Lasso" returns this week to Apple TV for a fourth season. This time, the folksy ‌American coach heads back to London to help a team of female athletes believe in their own greatness. Lasso brings his unfailing optimism as he takes command of AFC Richmond's Lady Greyhounds, a second-division squad facing challenges familiar in women's sports. For starters, they have a smaller budget than the men's Premier League team, and a cramped locker room they must share part of the week.

Exclusive-French broadcaster TF1 weighs sale of production arm Studio TF1, sources say

French broadcaster TF1 is weighing ‌a sale of its production and distribution arm Studio TF1, formerly known as Newen Studios, as it seeks to focus more on its streaming business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. TF1 has lined up Rothschild ‌to organise the process, which is at an early stage, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Disney's 'Toy Story 5' fuels streaming business and merchandise sales for June quarter

Disney said the blockbuster success of "Toy Story 5" extended beyond the box office for the June quarter, as the hit film fueled sales of merchandise, added to engagement on the Disney+ streaming service, and attracted more visitors to its theme parks. Shares of the company jumped 4.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum shot to death ⁠during livestream

Mexican social media ​influencer Cesar Gastelum was shot and killed on Tuesday while ⁠livestreaming with friends outside a fast food restaurant in the northwestern city of Culiacan, local authorities said. Gastelum, who had nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and was known for comedy videos, was streaming live outside a fast food restaurant when two people on a motorcycle, both wearing helmets, approached ⁠him and his friends. In a recording of the livestream, seen by Reuters, the driver of the motorcycle appeared to fire a gun directly at Gastelum.

Disney and TikTok strike short-form video-sharing deal

Walt Disney and TikTok on Wednesday announced a deal to ​let TikTok creators use characters and scenes from Disney movies and TV shows in short-form videos, the first pact of its kind between the popular social media app and a traditional media company. Under the agreement, ⁠a curated selection of videos will stream on TikTok and also on the Disney+ streaming service, the companies said in a statement. Videos will appear on Disney+ under a Verts tab designed to capture younger audiences who devour vertical video on mobile phones. It is the first time TikTok ⁠videos ​will be shown on another platform.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debut sets all-time record at domestic box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set an all-time record at U.S. and Canadian movie box offices over the weekend, snagging $360 million to top the milestone set by 2019 superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," according to ticket sales data released by Sony Pictures on Monday. Around the globe, the movie brought in a total of $932 million in ticket sales, the second highest-grossing total in ⁠cinema history.

Analysis-The US box office is booming, but fewer people are going to the movies

The U.S. box office saw its biggest opening weekend in history thanks to the one-two punch of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey." But the ⁠industry's rebound is increasingly being powered by higher ticket prices, premium-format ⁠screenings and a handful of blockbuster releases rather than a broad return of moviegoers. While the domestic box office revenue is on pace for its best year since the pandemic, film audiences have shrunk.

Judge sets March 2027 trial on Paramount-Warner Bros deal

Lawsuits challenging Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery will go to trial in March ‌2027, a federal judge in California ruled ‌on Tuesday. The ruling is a win for California Attorney General Rob Botna, who had sought an April trial. Paramount ​had asked for trial to start in November.