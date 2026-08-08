Paramount's Landmark Acquisition Cleared Amid Entertainment Shake-Up

Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery received approval from Britain's government and competition authorities on Thursday. The clearance followed assurances by David Ellison regarding programming and Channel 5 news independence. The acquisition now faces scrutiny from U.S. states, notably California.

Warner Bros. reported disappointing revenue in the second quarter, plagued by a lackluster box-office showing and weak ad sales, as the absence of NBA games impacted advertising. Titles like "Mortal Kombat II" failed to match the prior success of hits like "A Minecraft Movie."

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive announced exceptional pre-orders for its upcoming blockbuster, "Grand Theft Auto VI," slated for November. Despite rising shares by over 4%, the company remains cautiously optimistic about hitting its full-year bookings forecast. Fox Corp also exceeded revenue expectations, buoyed by ad sales from the FIFA World Cup.