Paramount's Landmark Acquisition Cleared Amid Entertainment Shake-Up

The UK's government cleared Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros. takeover, with California remaining as a final hurdle. Warner Bros. struggles with weak revenue due to soft ad sales. Take-Two's GTA VI sees unprecedented pre-orders. Fox profits from FIFA ads, while KATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza pauses for mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 10:27 IST
Paramount's Landmark Acquisition Cleared Amid Entertainment Shake-Up
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Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery received approval from Britain's government and competition authorities on Thursday. The clearance followed assurances by David Ellison regarding programming and Channel 5 news independence. The acquisition now faces scrutiny from U.S. states, notably California.

Warner Bros. reported disappointing revenue in the second quarter, plagued by a lackluster box-office showing and weak ad sales, as the absence of NBA games impacted advertising. Titles like "Mortal Kombat II" failed to match the prior success of hits like "A Minecraft Movie."

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive announced exceptional pre-orders for its upcoming blockbuster, "Grand Theft Auto VI," slated for November. Despite rising shares by over 4%, the company remains cautiously optimistic about hitting its full-year bookings forecast. Fox Corp also exceeded revenue expectations, buoyed by ad sales from the FIFA World Cup.

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