Birthright Citizenship Battle: Trump's Executive Orders Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court recently confirmed citizenship rights for children born on American soil, invalidating President Donald Trump's initial restrictions on birthright citizenship. Trump's response includes new executive orders targeting birth tourism despite anticipated legal challenges, drawing criticism for potential constitutional conflicts.

One contentious order seeks to deny citizenship to children if their parents engaged in fraudulent activities to achieve this status. Another order aims to limit visas for suspected birth tourists, raising enforcement concerns amidst ongoing legal scrutiny of these measures.

While Trump argues these policies address a lucrative birth tourism industry, experts question their legality. Scholars and legal professionals remain divided on whether the extended restrictions will withstand judicial review, emphasizing the constitutional promise of citizenship, as reinforced by the Supreme Court.