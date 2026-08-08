Congo's Ebola Crisis and Broader Health News: A Detailed Overview

Health authorities in Congo are racing against time as they screen over 300 passengers aboard a riverboat near Kinshasa, after a suspected Ebola death raised alarm about potential virus spread. Officials confirmed the deployment of a mobile lab to investigate, as Congo's Ebola cases surpass 4,000 in the current outbreak.

In pharmaceutical news, Scholar Rock announces the withdrawal of Novo Nordisk's Indiana facility from its muscle weakness drug application, following an FDA manufacturing review setback. Simultaneously, the US FDA plans to evaluate Grail's multi-cancer Galleri screening test, highlighting ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the health sector.

Elsewhere, corporate moves have Medicover selling its Indian assets to KKR for a strategic refocus in Europe. Meanwhile, Michigan eases lettuce consumption recommendations amidst declining cyclosporiasis cases, as Sweetgreen adjusts forecasts due to consumer safety concerns.