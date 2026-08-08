Tremor in Alaska: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Skwentna

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has jolted Alaska's Skwentna region on Friday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic event, which originated at a depth of 200 meters (700 feet), rattled the area but no immediate damage has been reported as yet.

This incident underscores the seismic volatility of the region, though authorities have not yet provided further details regarding any potential impacts.