Film Producer Archana Kalpathi Appointed to HR&CE Temple Trustee Committee

Archana Kalpathi, renowned film producer, joins the committee for selecting non-hereditary temple trustees under the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department. The seven-member panel, led by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal, aims to shortlist candidates for temples with annual incomes exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:24 IST
Film Producer Archana Kalpathi Appointed to HR&CE Temple Trustee Committee
Archana Kalpathi recieving award for Bigil (Photo/X@HR&CE)). Image Credit: ANI

Film producer Archana Kalpathi has been named as a member of a new committee formed by the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department. This committee's primary responsibility is to select eligible candidates for appointment as non-hereditary trustees of temples, focusing particularly on those with an annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh.

The seven-member panel will be led by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal from Bommapuram Adheenam, Mayilam, as per the government order. Dr. K Ramnathan, a retired District and Sessions Judge, has been appointed as the committee's vice-chairperson. Archana Kalpathi joins four other members: retired IAS officer PR Sampath, Ma Sumathi alias Sumathisri, and Tha Velmurugan. The HR&CE Commissioner will act as the ex-officio member and secretary.

Kalpathi, who produced popular films starring actor Vijay, such as 'Bigil' and the upcoming 'GOAT', also serves as the CEO of AGS Cinemas. 'Bigil', released in 2019, featured a star-studded cast including Vijay, Nayanthara, and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, 'GOAT', set for release in 2024, comes from director Venkat Prabhu with a notable ensemble cast.

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