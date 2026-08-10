Uttarakhand's Swift Response: CM Dhami's Directives After Bailey Bridge Calamity

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes decisive action after a Bailey Bridge was washed away in Chamoli. Ensuring safety and swift relief operations, Dhami instructed officials to prioritize efforts and maintain vigilance amid rising water levels, while securing supplies for isolated villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:59 IST
Uttarakhand's Swift Response: CM Dhami's Directives After Bailey Bridge Calamity
Uttarakhand: Bailey Bridge damaged after Tamak Nala overflow in Chamoli (Photo: X/Chamoili Police Uttarakhand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the recent calamity in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken decisive action after the washing away of a Bailey Bridge at Tamak Nala on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road. The incident, attributed to heavy water flow, has prompted immediate government intervention.

CM Dhami consulted with Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to assess the situation, directing officials to prioritize relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of precautions in downstream areas and urged the administration to ensure continuous supply of essential goods to nearby affected villages through alternative routes if necessary.

Amid fluctuating weather conditions across the state, Dhami stressed the need for heightened alertness and seamless coordination among all agencies involved in relief operations. The State Emergency Operations Centre is on high alert, maintaining 24/7 monitoring and coordination with local administrations. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts continue as the authorities caution against travel along the affected routes.

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