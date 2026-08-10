Pappu Yadav Urgently Seeks Heightened Security Amid Death Threats
Pappu Yadav, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, has petitioned the Delhi High Court for an urgent reassessment and enhancement of his security cover in response to alleged death threats and an attack. Yadav argues that his current Y+ security, limited to Bihar, leaves him vulnerable during his national travel.
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- India
Amid escalating threats, Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, a six-time Lok Sabha member, has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, seeking an immediate reassessment and enhancement of his security cover nationwide. Yadav's legal action comes in light of alleged death threats and a reported attack at his official residence.
The petition, submitted under Article 226, demands the Center to conduct an objective threat assessment and provide him security beyond Bihar's borders, given his parliamentary duties across India. Yadav highlights a stark rise in threats, including an online warning and public calls for violence against him, spurring his plea for national protection.
Detailing an alleged attack at his residence during a press event, Yadav underscores the insufficiency of his existing protection. Despite a police complaint and subsequent FIR, Yadav asserts that the response underestimates the situation's severity. He seeks interim security, asserting that his right to life is under threat.