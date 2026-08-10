Pappu Yadav Urgently Seeks Heightened Security Amid Death Threats

Amid escalating threats, Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, a six-time Lok Sabha member, has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, seeking an immediate reassessment and enhancement of his security cover nationwide. Yadav's legal action comes in light of alleged death threats and a reported attack at his official residence.

The petition, submitted under Article 226, demands the Center to conduct an objective threat assessment and provide him security beyond Bihar's borders, given his parliamentary duties across India. Yadav highlights a stark rise in threats, including an online warning and public calls for violence against him, spurring his plea for national protection.

Detailing an alleged attack at his residence during a press event, Yadav underscores the insufficiency of his existing protection. Despite a police complaint and subsequent FIR, Yadav asserts that the response underestimates the situation's severity. He seeks interim security, asserting that his right to life is under threat.