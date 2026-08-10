Liverpool Bolsters Defense with Araujo Loan from Barcelona

Liverpool has secured a season-long loan of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, with an option to buy at £47 million. This move aims to address Liverpool's defense woes due to injuries. Araujo expressed enthusiasm for joining Liverpool, considering it a pivotal career step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:10 IST
Liverpool Bolsters Defense with Araujo Loan from Barcelona
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Liverpool Football Club has announced the acquisition of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from FC Barcelona, with an option to purchase for a reported £47 million ($63.48 million). The move is strategic, aimed at bolstering Liverpool's injury-stricken defense.

The signing comes as the club grapples with multiple defensive injuries. Joe Gomez recently sustained a muscle injury during pre-season, while young center-back Giovanni Leoni is on the mend from an ACL injury. Jeremy Jacquet is also sidelined, leaving captain Virgil van Dijk, 35, as the sole fit senior central defender.

Expressing his eagerness to join Liverpool, Araujo stated, "I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. As soon as I heard of Liverpool's interest, everything progressed quickly."

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