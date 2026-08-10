India Unveils Mobile Food Testing Lab Accreditation to Enhance Safety Standards

India has launched its first accreditation scheme for mobile food testing labs to strengthen food safety surveillance and improve community access to quality testing. Initiated by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories under its Integrated Assessment Programme, this move aims to bolster regulatory efficiency and consumer confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:11 IST
India Unveils Mobile Food Testing Lab Accreditation to Enhance Safety Standards
Representative image (Photo/X@QCI). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking move to bolster food safety, India has introduced its first accreditation scheme for mobile food testing laboratories. This initiative, launched by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), is part of the Quality Council of India’s broader efforts to enhance quality assurance. The scheme was unveiled at the 'Gunvatta Samanvaya - A Multilateral MoU Exchange Ceremony' in New Delhi.

The newly launched scheme provides a framework for mobile labs to deliver reliable and internationally benchmarked food testing services, bringing them closer to the communities. By moving beyond traditional testing settings, the scheme aims to improve testing access, support quicker regulatory response, and boost consumer confidence in food safety.

During the event, a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged among various organizations to foster improved coordination within regulatory and quality sectors. Officials highlighted the scheme's potential to reduce process duplications and promote mutual recognition, ultimately facilitating easier business operations. Key stakeholders emphasized the initiative's role in advancing India's growth through quality-led practices, as part of the nation's development goals towards 2047.

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