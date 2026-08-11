Beyonce Takes the Reins: Entertainment World in Flux

Beyonce has taken full ownership of SirDavis whisky, purchasing the remaining shares from LVMH, confirming prior media leaks. However, LVMH has yet to reveal specifics about the deal.

In political entertainment news, Taylor Swift's tracks have been stripped from various videos released by the White House and Trump's campaign. There hasn't been an official comment from Swift's camp.

Disney+ along with Hulu has entered the video podcasting scene through a strategic collaboration with iHeartMedia, engaging viewers with new titles like "Hey Jonas!" amid stiff competition.