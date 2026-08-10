Entertainment News Highlights: Beyonce's Whisky Move and Taylor Swift's White House Withdrawals

Beyonce acquires SirDavis whisky after LVMH's sale. Taylor Swift's songs are removed from Trump campaign posts. Apple TV's 'Las Azules' Season 2 explores Mexico's history. Zee Entertainment reports a significant profit drop. The trial begins for the alleged murderer of Tupac Shakur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Highlights: Beyonce's Whisky Move and Taylor Swift's White House Withdrawals
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Beyonce has taken full control of the SirDavis whisky brand after purchasing LVMH's stake, affirming prior media reports. Details of the sale remain undisclosed.

Taylor Swift's songs have been removed from videos shared by Trump's campaign and the White House. Swift's representative has not commented on the issue.

Apple TV's 'Las Azules' returns with its second season, delving into a female police force's story amidst the turmoil of 1970s Mexico, blending fact with fiction for a poignant narrative.

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