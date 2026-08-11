Entertainment Buzz: Beyonce's Whisky Buyout and Podcasting Ventures

In a notable development in the entertainment sector, pop icon Beyonce has taken full ownership of the SirDavis whisky brand, purchasing the stake previously held by French luxury group LVMH. Confirming media speculation, LVMH announced the transaction without disclosing further details.

Meanwhile, several Taylor Swift songs were removed from social media content by President Donald Trump's campaign and the White House. The unavailability of Swift's songs highlights ongoing tensions between artists and politicians using copyrighted material.

Disney+ and Hulu continue to expand into video podcasting, forming a new partnership with iHeartMedia to produce six podcast titles. The move underlines a growing trend among streaming services to diversify content offerings, competing with platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.