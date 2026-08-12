Long-Lost Sisters Reunited by DNA Test

In an emotional reunion 40 years in the making, Meena and Minal, childhood friends unknowingly separated at birth, discovered they are biological sisters. Adopted by different families in the Netherlands from India, a recent DNA test rekindled their extraordinary bond, revealing a 100% genetic match.

The duo first crossed paths as teenagers at an adoption event, feeling an innate connection. Although they lost contact, they jokingly called each other 'sis' before reuniting through a genetic testing platform. Their close resemblance amazed friends, prompting an exchange of addresses, yet they never realized their true relationship until now.

Overcome with joy, Meena expressed how discovering Minal mended a lifelong emotional void, likening the revelation to finding a missing puzzle piece. Meanwhile, Minal, living in France, was stunned by the DNA results, which she received in April. The sisters now spend hours daily in communication, having strengthened their newfound family ties.