Jenna Ortega: Child Actor to Rising Star

Jenna Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday', reveals the lengths she went to as a child actor to impress on set, including not eating or drinking. Reflecting on her journey, Ortega discusses overcoming industry stereotypes and her transition from child roles to mature characters on Netflix series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:53 IST
Jenna Ortega: Child Actor to Rising Star
Jenna Ortega (Photo/Instagram/@jennaortega). Image Credit: ANI

Jenna Ortega, a rising star and the face of Netflix's 'Wednesday', recently opened up about the pressures she faced as a child actor. In a candid discussion, Ortega recalled going without food and water for an entire day just to avoid being a burden, as reported by People.

Despite the challenges, Ortega expressed gratitude and excitement for her early opportunities, masking any mistakes with determination. She acknowledged the true misstep was neglecting self-care. Ortega's journey in acting began at age nine with roles in 'Rob', 'Insidious: Chapter 2', and 'Iron Man 3'.

Ortega's major breakthrough came with her portrayal of the young Jane in 'Jane the Virgin', followed by lead roles in Disney's 'Stuck in the Middle'. While she considered quitting during her teenage years, a role in Netflix's 'You' reignited her passion. Ortega's journey continues with future projects like 'Klara and the Sun'.

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