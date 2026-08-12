Preity Zinta on Missing 'Dil Chahta Hai' 25th Anniversary for 'Batwara 1947'

As 'Dil Chahta Hai' marks its 25th anniversary, Preity Zinta shares her thoughts on missing the celebrations due to commitments for her comeback film 'Batwara 1947'. Zinta recalls fond memories of the film and expresses eagerness to work with Aamir Khan again on future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:27 IST
Preity Zinta on Missing 'Dil Chahta Hai' 25th Anniversary for 'Batwara 1947'
Preity Zinta (L), DIl Chahta Hai poster (R) (Photos/ANI/Instagram@faroutakhtar). Image Credit: ANI

Farhan Akhtar's iconic film 'Dil Chahta Hai' celebrated 25 years since its release this month, cementing its legacy as a defining piece of cinema. Among the celebrants, Preity Zinta revealed her disappointment at missing the reunion due to her commitments to promote her upcoming film 'Batwara 1947'.

In a light-hearted remark to the press, Zinta humorously noted the tough choice between the promotion of her long-awaited comeback film and joining the 'Dil Chahta Hai' team, including co-star Aamir Khan, for the anniversary celebrations. Reflecting on the matter, she said, "I would have loved to share memories, but Aamir had already split us. I had to attend the 'Batwara' promotions, while the rest commemorated 25 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai'."

Zinta also expressed optimism about reuniting with Khan for future projects. She reminisced about the lasting impact of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and the hope that their next venture will be equally impactful. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, along with Zinta, with a storyline focusing on friendship and life's challenges post-graduation, winning accolades like the National Film Award. Zinta's return to the big screen with 'Batwara 1947' adds a personal significance to this milestone, marking her first major role since 2018.

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