India Resumes Trade Talks with Southern African Bloc for Preferential Agreement

India and the five-member Southern African Customs Union (SACU) have officially begun discussions on a preferential trade agreement this Wednesday. The agreement aims to reduce tariffs on key exports, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and industrial machinery, providing a substantial boost to India's economic ties with the African bloc.

After a decade-long hiatus since the last negotiations between 2002 and 2010, the talks were revived with optimism. This trade pact could mark India's first major agreement with an African regional bloc, providing approximately 65 million people in SACU countries preferential access to the bustling Indian market.

This preferential trade agreement, distinguished from a comprehensive free trade deal, will focus on reducing tariffs on a selected list of products. The discussions come as South Africa mulls over increasing automobile duties from India and China, a significant concern for one of India's key export categories.