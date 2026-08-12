Nebius Surges with AI Infrastructure Demand: A $582 Million Success Story

Nebius surpassed quarterly revenue forecasts on Wednesday, driven by a surging demand for AI infrastructure. This demand helped the cloud-computing firm secure larger contracts and hike prices, resulting in a more than 20% increase in its shares.

The financial boost coincided with CoreWeave's upward forecast adjustments, as both companies' strong results underscore the continued demand that far exceeds the supply for AI computing capacity. Nebius' AI cloud unit reported nearly sixfold sales growth, generating $582.3 million, which outpaced the projected $572.75 million.

CEO Arkady Volozh emphasized how Nebius is converting demand into profitable growth, having sealed four AI cloud deals worth over $1 billion each. Despite rising competition, Nebius remains confident it can meet future demand projections, reinforced by significant investments in GPUs and expanding data-center infrastructure.