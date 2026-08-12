Tide of Destruction: Unchecked Oil Spill Endangers Marine Haven

A massive oil spill in the Gulf is morphing into a catastrophic environmental disaster as it spreads across more than 2,000 square km, according to reports from international agencies and satellite imagery.

The spill originated from the Caroline Bezengi, a Russian crude tanker grounded near Oman, exacerbated by complex geopolitics and sanctions hindering response efforts.

Saturated with 800,000 barrels of oil, the tanker presents a dire threat to marine life. Experts warn of a potential spill rivaling historical disasters, as timely containment faces obstacles exacerbated by active conflicts and lack of insurance coverage.