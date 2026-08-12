Miracle Amidst the Rubble: Daniela's Survival Story

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Colombia, leaving devastation in its wake. Julio Cesar Largo's daughter, Daniela, failed to return for her son’s birthday, raising his worst fears.

As hours passed without contact, Julio started searching, soon learning Daniela was trapped in debris. Rescuers eventually discovered her under the ruins of a building in Pereira.

After 10 arduous hours, Daniela was freed and taken to a hospital. Her survival brought Julio overwhelming relief and gratitude, marking a hopeful new beginning for her family.