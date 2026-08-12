Miracle Amidst the Rubble: Daniela's Survival Story

In the aftermath of a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia, Julio Cesar Largo's daughter, Daniela, was miraculously rescued from beneath a collapsed building. Her survival, after 38 hours trapped, brought overwhelming relief to her family, transforming dread into gratitude and hope for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:16 IST
Miracle Amidst the Rubble: Daniela's Survival Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Colombia, leaving devastation in its wake. Julio Cesar Largo's daughter, Daniela, failed to return for her son’s birthday, raising his worst fears.

As hours passed without contact, Julio started searching, soon learning Daniela was trapped in debris. Rescuers eventually discovered her under the ruins of a building in Pereira.

After 10 arduous hours, Daniela was freed and taken to a hospital. Her survival brought Julio overwhelming relief and gratitude, marking a hopeful new beginning for her family.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

United Kingdom
2
Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

India
4
Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leadership

Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leaders...

Malawi

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026