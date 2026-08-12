Unveiling Ananta Lal Singh: Jeet Stars in a Revolutionary Saga

Bengali star Jeet is set to portray freedom fighter Ananta Lal Singh in his anticipated film 'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat'. Jeet expressed his immediate connection to Singh's ideology and life's questions, eager for Singh's story and sacrifice to reach a broader audience through this film.

Jeet stated, 'The way Anand Singh's character touched me, I can literally say that I fell in love with this character.' Highlighting Singh's struggle and ideology, Jeet feels privileged to bring his story to light, aiming to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of Singh's life and achievements.

'While not many are familiar with Anand Singh,' Jeet noted, 'the film seeks to enlighten audiences on his significance and why his story matters.' The actor encourages viewers to form their opinions of Singh, as the film raises questions about labeling him solely as a revolutionary or dacoit.

'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat', meaning 'Some call him a revolutionary, others a dacoit', chronicles Singh's journey during British rule, examining the anti-British movement and post-Independence era. Scheduled for release on August 14, 2026, the film aims to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.