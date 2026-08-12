Lionel Messi Reflects on Career Amid Personal Loss

Following the death of his father, Jorge, Lionel Messi expressed doubts about continuing his football career. Jorge had been a constant presence and support throughout Messi's journey. The football star pledged to honor his father's memory through his children, despite grappling with grief and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:17 IST
Lionel Messi Reflects on Career Amid Personal Loss
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

In a poignant revelation, football legend Lionel Messi has expressed uncertainty about the continuation of his playing career following the death of his father, Jorge. Jorge, a pivotal figure in Messi's career, passed away at the age of 68 in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness.

Messi shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, citing the immense impact his father had on his life and career. His father had supported him from his early days at Barcelona, also serving as his representative. The Argentina captain revealed one of the motivating factors in his World Cup participation was fulfilling his father's wishes, despite facing difficult emotions throughout the tournament.

While balancing personal grief with professional challenges, Messi vowed to honor his father's legacy through parenting. "I'm going to miss you," Messi wrote, underscoring his commitment to instilling his father's values in his own children, as he navigates this emotional chapter of his life.

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