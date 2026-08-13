Pandora's Shining New Collections Drive Growth Amidst Economic Challenges

Pandora's latest jewellery collections are fueling the company's growth, according to CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier, even as consumer sentiment in the United States remains tentative.

De Pablos-Barbier, who has been leading Pandora since January, emphasized the effectiveness of their strategy to launch innovative collections that resonate well with consumers. These efforts have significantly contributed to the company's positive performance.

In related developments, Pandora revised its 2026 profit expectations upwards, buoyed by U.S. tariff refunds and unanticipated strong sales results in the second quarter.