Pandora's Shining New Collections Drive Growth Amidst Economic Challenges

Pandora's new jewellery collections are contributing to the company's growth despite weak U.S. consumer sentiment. CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier highlighted the success of distinctive new collections. Pandora recently raised its 2026 profit outlook and posted better-than-expected Q2 sales, aided by U.S. tariff refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:15 IST
Pandora's Shining New Collections Drive Growth Amidst Economic Challenges
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  • United States

Pandora's latest jewellery collections are fueling the company's growth, according to CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier, even as consumer sentiment in the United States remains tentative.

De Pablos-Barbier, who has been leading Pandora since January, emphasized the effectiveness of their strategy to launch innovative collections that resonate well with consumers. These efforts have significantly contributed to the company's positive performance.

In related developments, Pandora revised its 2026 profit expectations upwards, buoyed by U.S. tariff refunds and unanticipated strong sales results in the second quarter.

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