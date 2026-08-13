Pandora's Jewel of Innovation: Surging Against the Odds

Pandora, led by CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier, is experiencing growth due to innovative jewellery collections despite weak U.S. consumer sentiment. The company raised its 2026 profit outlook following U.S. tariff refunds. Online sales surged due to European heatwaves. However, geopolitical and economic uncertainties impact U.S. consumer spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:33 IST
Pandora's Jewel of Innovation: Surging Against the Odds
  • Country:
  • United States

Pandora is experiencing growth driven by its innovative jewellery collections, according to CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier. In a recent interview, she cited that despite weak consumer sentiment in the U.S., the introduction of unique collections is spurring sales.

The company, which recently upgraded its 2026 profit outlook due to U.S. tariff refunds, reported stronger than anticipated sales figures for the second quarter. However, extreme heatwaves across Europe have influenced shopping behaviors, with a notable increase in online shopping compensating for reduced physical store traffic.

Pandora's new design initiative, including the Pandora Wonders line, is set to debut in Paris during Haute Couture week. Despite declining comparable sales in Europe and North America, overall growth surpassed analyst expectations. Nevertheless, geopolitical and economic concerns, such as the Iran war, continue to dampen U.S. consumer sentiment.

TRENDING

1
Germany's Corporate Insolvency Surge Continues

Germany's Corporate Insolvency Surge Continues

Germany
2
Treasury Wine Eyes Recovery Despite US Setbacks with Penfolds Brand Resilience

Treasury Wine Eyes Recovery Despite US Setbacks with Penfolds Brand Resilien...

Australia
3
Human Rights Watch Urges Release of Detained UN and NGO Workers in Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch Urges Release of Detained UN and NGO Workers in Afghanist...

Afghanistan
4
Arab Football Federations Rally Behind FIFA's Embattled Infantino

Arab Football Federations Rally Behind FIFA's Embattled Infantino

Switzerland

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026