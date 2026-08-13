Pandora's Jewel of Innovation: Surging Against the Odds

Pandora is experiencing growth driven by its innovative jewellery collections, according to CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier. In a recent interview, she cited that despite weak consumer sentiment in the U.S., the introduction of unique collections is spurring sales.

The company, which recently upgraded its 2026 profit outlook due to U.S. tariff refunds, reported stronger than anticipated sales figures for the second quarter. However, extreme heatwaves across Europe have influenced shopping behaviors, with a notable increase in online shopping compensating for reduced physical store traffic.

Pandora's new design initiative, including the Pandora Wonders line, is set to debut in Paris during Haute Couture week. Despite declining comparable sales in Europe and North America, overall growth surpassed analyst expectations. Nevertheless, geopolitical and economic concerns, such as the Iran war, continue to dampen U.S. consumer sentiment.