Antwerp Diamond Dispute: A Glittering Controversy

The Antwerp diamond sector denies any connection between a diamond-encrusted ring gifted to President Trump and the subsequent exemption of Europe's diamond industry from new tariffs. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre asserts that the tariff discussions were separate from the gifting of the ring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:42 IST
Antwerp Diamond Dispute: A Glittering Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

The Antwerp diamond sector has firmly denied allegations of a link between a lavish gift to President Trump and the exemption of European diamonds from new U.S. tariffs. The controversy centers around an 18-carat gold ring, adorned with 321 diamonds, given to Trump.

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre, representing the Belgian diamond sector, emphasized that the U.S. import tariff discussions were entirely independent of the gifted ring. This statement was made public on Wednesday in response to growing speculation.

The diamond industry in Antwerp, a hub for global trade, remains under scrutiny as it seeks to distance itself from any perceived connections to political maneuvering in international trade policy.

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