Antwerp Diamond Dispute: A Glittering Controversy

The Antwerp diamond sector has firmly denied allegations of a link between a lavish gift to President Trump and the exemption of European diamonds from new U.S. tariffs. The controversy centers around an 18-carat gold ring, adorned with 321 diamonds, given to Trump.

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre, representing the Belgian diamond sector, emphasized that the U.S. import tariff discussions were entirely independent of the gifted ring. This statement was made public on Wednesday in response to growing speculation.

The diamond industry in Antwerp, a hub for global trade, remains under scrutiny as it seeks to distance itself from any perceived connections to political maneuvering in international trade policy.