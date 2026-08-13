Fashion Showdown: London Court Favors Temu in Copyright Clash with Shein

Shein, the online fast-fashion behemoth, suffered a significant legal defeat on Thursday as a London court dismissed its copyright infringement claims against rival Temu.

The ruling marks a pivotal moment as Shein gears up for a potential $30 billion valuation in its forthcoming Hong Kong IPO. The fast-fashion giants are locked in a global legal tussle over their rapid international expansion.

Judge Kelyn Bacon ruled in favor of Temu, asserting that any potential copyright infringement did not incur liability due to the nature of Temu's hosting setup and lack of requisite knowledge.