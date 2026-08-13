Cerebras Stumbles: AI Chip Struggles to Compete with Nvidia

Cerebras Systems saw its stock plummet over 18% in premarket trading on Thursday, as the company failed to meet key financial projections, despite experiencing a surge in cloud revenue.

The setback has ignited concerns about Cerebras' ability to compete with AI chip giants like Nvidia. This decline comes amid heightened investor expectations for AI-linked companies, driven by robust share gains and substantial investments from major technology firms.

Big Tech's overall spending is expected to surpass $740 billion in 2023, setting the stage for fierce competition and highlighting the high stakes involved in the evolving AI landscape.