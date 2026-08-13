Cerebras Stumbles: AI Chip Struggles to Compete with Nvidia
Cerebras Systems experienced a significant stock drop after missing crucial financial expectations. Despite a rise in cloud revenue, the company's AI chips are struggling to compete with industry leaders like Nvidia. High investor expectations for AI-related companies stem from Big Tech's extensive spending, forecasted to exceed $740 billion this year.
- Country:
- United States
Cerebras Systems saw its stock plummet over 18% in premarket trading on Thursday, as the company failed to meet key financial projections, despite experiencing a surge in cloud revenue.
The setback has ignited concerns about Cerebras' ability to compete with AI chip giants like Nvidia. This decline comes amid heightened investor expectations for AI-linked companies, driven by robust share gains and substantial investments from major technology firms.
Big Tech's overall spending is expected to surpass $740 billion in 2023, setting the stage for fierce competition and highlighting the high stakes involved in the evolving AI landscape.