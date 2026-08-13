Tensions Rise in Qusra: Settlers' Siege Sparks Controversy

Israeli troops entered Palestinian homes in Qusra amid a settlers' siege, trapping families. The settlers blocked access, urging Palestinians to vacate the area. Reports indicate that the situation has imposed extreme hardships on the trapped families, with calls for international intervention mounting. The Israeli military aims to maintain security amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:22 IST
Tensions Rise in Qusra: Settlers' Siege Sparks Controversy
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  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli forces took strategic positions in Palestinian homes in Qusra, West Bank, following a siege by settlers seeking eviction, reported the village mayor.

The contentious blockade began over the weekend as settlers barricaded roads, cut utilities, and erected tents. Calls for food and medical aid are rising as trapped families face deteriorating conditions.

Global pressure escalates for Israeli government intervention amid criticism of unchecked settler actions, potentially exacerbating regional instability and conflict.

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