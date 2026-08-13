Tensions Rise in Qusra: Settlers' Siege Sparks Controversy

Israeli forces took strategic positions in Palestinian homes in Qusra, West Bank, following a siege by settlers seeking eviction, reported the village mayor.

The contentious blockade began over the weekend as settlers barricaded roads, cut utilities, and erected tents. Calls for food and medical aid are rising as trapped families face deteriorating conditions.

Global pressure escalates for Israeli government intervention amid criticism of unchecked settler actions, potentially exacerbating regional instability and conflict.