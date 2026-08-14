North Korea Condemns U.S.-South Korea Military Drills as Nuclear Threat

North Korea has criticized the latest U.S.-South Korean military exercises, labeling them as more provocative than previous years. The drills, which involve the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, are described as a potential nuclear threat. North Korea warns of an enhanced nuclear deterrence in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 03:12 IST
North Korea Condemns U.S.-South Korea Military Drills as Nuclear Threat
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  • North Korea

North Korea on Friday harshly criticized the latest U.S.-South Korean military drills, deeming them more provocative than last year, according to state media KCNA.

The exercises, involving U.S., Japan, and South Korean forces, could signify a shift towards a nuclear alliance, as per a spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry. These military operations, scheduled from August 17 to 27, include scenarios like countering drones, GPS disruptions, and cyberattacks to tackle North Korea's evolving capabilities.

Pyongyang routinely condemns these drills as provocations that escalate regional tensions. It has now pledged to strengthen its nuclear deterrent, criticizing the U.S. for potentially lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon use, posing a risk to global security.

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