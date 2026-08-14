Art Heist Uncovered: Recovery of Stolen Matisse Masterpieces in Brazil

Police in Brazil have recovered eight stolen artworks by the renowned French artist Henri Matisse, valued at over $193,000. The prints, which vanished from Sao Paulo's Mario de Andrade Library last December, were discovered in an apartment in Sao Bernardo do Campo.

The recovery marks a significant breakthrough in an investigation that began after a heist involving the restraint of a security guard and an elderly couple. In relation to the case, authorities have apprehended the alleged mastermind of the theft along with another suspect.

While the Matisse works have been recovered, five additional pieces by Brazilian artist Candido Portinari remain missing. Meanwhile, authorities in Italy also recently recovered a stolen Matisse painting as part of an international operation against art theft.