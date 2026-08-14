Altitude Scare: Air India's Close Call with A320 Incident

An Air India Airbus A320 dropped 300 feet due to a hydraulic failure, injuring 24 onboard. Unable to control flight surfaces for four seconds, pilots managed recovery as systems restored. Airbus, investigating the incident, urged tests on the plane and noted forces exceeded limits during the altitude drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:50 IST
Altitude Scare: Air India's Close Call with A320 Incident
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An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude drop of about 300 feet, injuring 24 passengers following a loss of hydraulic pressure, Airbus' preliminary analysis revealed. The issue left key flight controls unresponsive for a few critical seconds before systems recovered.

The incident occurred on Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, which successfully landed despite the scare. Airbus identified failures in all three hydraulic systems, impacting flight controls temporarily and causing the aircraft to pitch unexpectedly.

Authorities are investigating the 'serious incident,' and Airbus has requested extensive tests on the affected plane, including inspections for possible structural damage. Air India faces increased scrutiny amid regulatory challenges as it navigates a leadership change and recent tragic incidents.

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