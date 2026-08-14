Art Heist Reversal: Masterpieces Recovered in Parma

Italian police have successfully recovered three stolen paintings by French masters Cezanne, Renoir, and Matisse. These artworks, valued at over €9 million, were taken from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum near Parma in March. The recovery followed a complex investigation by Italy's cultural heritage protection unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:03 IST
Art Heist Reversal: Masterpieces Recovered in Parma
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  • Italy

In a major breakthrough, Italian police have recovered three priceless paintings by celebrated French masters that were stolen from a museum near Parma. The paintings by Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Henri Matisse were retrieved following a meticulous investigation by Italy's cultural heritage protection unit.

These masterpieces, snatched during a late-night heist at the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in March, hold an estimated value of over €9 million. Among the recovered works are Cezanne's "Tasse et Plat de Cerises," Renoir's "Les Poissons," and Matisse's "Odalisque sur la Terrasse."

A video released by the police captures the daring theft, where thieves swiftly entered through a window, seized the paintings, and exited all within three minutes. The museum hosts a vast collection assembled by Luigi Magnani, featuring works by renowned artists such as Titian and Monet.

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