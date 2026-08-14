Art Heist Reversal: Masterpieces Recovered in Parma

In a major breakthrough, Italian police have recovered three priceless paintings by celebrated French masters that were stolen from a museum near Parma. The paintings by Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Henri Matisse were retrieved following a meticulous investigation by Italy's cultural heritage protection unit.

These masterpieces, snatched during a late-night heist at the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in March, hold an estimated value of over €9 million. Among the recovered works are Cezanne's "Tasse et Plat de Cerises," Renoir's "Les Poissons," and Matisse's "Odalisque sur la Terrasse."

A video released by the police captures the daring theft, where thieves swiftly entered through a window, seized the paintings, and exited all within three minutes. The museum hosts a vast collection assembled by Luigi Magnani, featuring works by renowned artists such as Titian and Monet.