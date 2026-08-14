Race Against Time: Colombia's Quake Aftermath

Rescuers in Colombia urgently sought survivors among the rubble of a collapsed hotel, four days post a massive earthquake. With 285 confirmed dead and nearly 400 missing, the disaster has posed a significant challenge for President Abelardo De La Espriella. The event could further displace populations amidst ongoing humanitarian issues in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:48 IST
Race Against Time: Colombia's Quake Aftermath
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

On Friday, rescuers in Colombia were engaged in a desperate mission to find a man alive under a collapsed hotel, a beacon of hope amid tragedy in the wake of one of the strongest earthquakes in decades that devastated the Andean nation.

The 7.4-magnitude quake struck on Monday morning, causing extensive damage from Buenaventura to Pereira. Intense efforts shifted from rescue to recovery and debris clearance after hundreds were deemed dead or missing.

The government's cautious response is a trial for President Abelardo De La Espriella, newly inaugurated and facing backlash. The UN warned that the earthquake could exacerbate displacement in a country already burdened with conflict and migration issues.

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