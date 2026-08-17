Kanye West Set to Perform in St Petersburg Amid Controversies

U.S. rapper Kanye West, also known as YE, is scheduled to perform in St Petersburg at Gazprom Arena in October. Despite facing bans in Europe due to antisemitic remarks, tickets for the event sold quickly. West has apologized for previous comments, citing mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:06 IST
Kanye West Set to Perform in St Petersburg Amid Controversies
Kanye West

Renowned U.S. rapper Kanye West, who has courted significant controversy this year, is scheduled to perform in St Petersburg, Russia, according to an announcement by the Gazprom Arena's Telegram channel. The concerts are slated for October at the stadium, a prominent venue in the city.

West, also known by his stage name YE, has faced significant backlash and performance bans across several European nations this year. His remarks praising Adolf Hitler and using Nazi imagery led to widespread condemnation. The rapper apologized in January, attributing his statements to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder.

Despite these controversies, ticket sales for West's Russian concerts have been brisk. The shows are set for October 10 and 11, with prices starting at 9,000 roubles ($106). The most expensive tickets reached 160,000 roubles ($1,885), with the cheapest selling out in just one hour, according to state news agency TASS.

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