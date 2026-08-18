China on Tuesday marked the passing of former Premier Zhu Rongji by lowering national flags at government establishments. Zhu, known for his rigorous economic reforms during the 1990s, passed away last week at the age of 97. The nation reflected on his complex legacy amidst tightened security around key political sites.

Serving as China's vice premier from 1991 to 1998 and premier from 1998 to 2003, Zhu was instrumental in reshaping China's economic landscape. His tenure was characterized by significant reforms, including inflation control and banking system tightening, which paved the way for China's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Zhu's death has spurred widespread mourning but also highlighted divisions, with some online expressions welcoming it. The subdued public mourning under heightened security reflects the sensitive balance authorities aim to maintain, aware of the potential for remembrance to ignite broader dissent, akin to past events following the death of other popular leaders.