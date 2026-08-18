Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal School Shooting in Zamboanga

In the southern Philippines, a school shooting claimed the lives of two students at a high school associated with Ateneo de Zamboanga University. Local officials have declared the situation under control following the tragedy.

Khymer Adan Olaso, the mayor of Zamboanga City, stated on DZMM radio that the shooter was also a student and used a high-powered firearm. The university's president, Ernald Andal, assured that there is no longer an active shooter threat.

This shooting follows a deadly attack in June in Tacloban City, highlighting a disturbing trend in school safety concerns. Philippine authorities and educational institutions are urged to increase safety protocols to protect students nationwide.