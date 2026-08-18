Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal School Shooting in Zamboanga
Two students were killed in a shooting at a high school in Zamboanga, Philippines. The university president confirmed there is no longer an active threat. The tragic event is the second such incident in the Philippines within two months, underscoring the need for increased school safety measures.
In the southern Philippines, a school shooting claimed the lives of two students at a high school associated with Ateneo de Zamboanga University. Local officials have declared the situation under control following the tragedy.
Khymer Adan Olaso, the mayor of Zamboanga City, stated on DZMM radio that the shooter was also a student and used a high-powered firearm. The university's president, Ernald Andal, assured that there is no longer an active shooter threat.
This shooting follows a deadly attack in June in Tacloban City, highlighting a disturbing trend in school safety concerns. Philippine authorities and educational institutions are urged to increase safety protocols to protect students nationwide.