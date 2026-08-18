ICE Unveils Insurance Plan for Local Police

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced a groundbreaking insurance plan designed to protect local police officers. This initiative aims to shield officers from financial liabilities if they are accused of misconduct during immigration-related duties.

Under the new proposal, officers involved in immigration arrests who face allegations of wrongdoing could be financially covered. This plan addresses the growing concerns among police departments regarding potential lawsuits and the associated financial burdens.

ICE believes this insurance will encourage more local law enforcement agencies to participate actively in immigration enforcement without fear of financial repercussions, ultimately strengthening the collaboration between local and federal agencies.