Drone Interception in Moscow: A Night of Defense

Russia successfully intercepted 180 drones overnight in the Moscow area, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. In total, 620 drones were approaching the capital between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The mayor announced the updates on the Telegram messaging platform early Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 07:48 IST
Drone Interception in Moscow: A Night of Defense
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In a significant defensive operation, Russian forces intercepted 180 drones in the Moscow region overnight, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, through the Telegram messaging app.

Mayor Sobyanin detailed that a total of 620 drones were reportedly headed for the region surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident underscores ongoing drone activities around Moscow, reflecting heightened vigilance and defense measures in the region.

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