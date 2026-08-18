Drone Interception in Moscow: A Night of Defense

In a significant defensive operation, Russian forces intercepted 180 drones in the Moscow region overnight, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, through the Telegram messaging app.

Mayor Sobyanin detailed that a total of 620 drones were reportedly headed for the region surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident underscores ongoing drone activities around Moscow, reflecting heightened vigilance and defense measures in the region.