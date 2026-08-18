FIFA Under Fire: Lamour's Departure Sparks Infantino Leadership Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour has exited the organization, following his outspoken criticism of President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a portion of World Cup commercial rights.

Lamour's departure has triggered significant controversy, as Infantino's plans faced fierce resistance, leading to doubts about his forthcoming 2024 reelection bid. Commentators suggest that the proposal, which aimed to create a $20 billion subsidiary, underscores deeper issues within FIFA's governance.

Opposition from key confederations, including UEFA and CONCACAF, has intensified, and human rights organizations have raised questions about Infantino's eligibility for a fourth term. As scrutiny mounts, the future of FIFA's leadership hangs in the balance.