FIFA Under Fire: Lamour's Departure Sparks Infantino Leadership Crisis

Kevin Lamour, FIFA's Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization following his criticism of President Gianni Infantino's contentious plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights. This proposal has faced significant backlash, casting doubt on Infantino's 2024 reelection bid amid rising internal and external opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 07:49 IST
FIFA Under Fire: Lamour's Departure Sparks Infantino Leadership Crisis
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In a surprising turn of events, FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour has exited the organization, following his outspoken criticism of President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a portion of World Cup commercial rights.

Lamour's departure has triggered significant controversy, as Infantino's plans faced fierce resistance, leading to doubts about his forthcoming 2024 reelection bid. Commentators suggest that the proposal, which aimed to create a $20 billion subsidiary, underscores deeper issues within FIFA's governance.

Opposition from key confederations, including UEFA and CONCACAF, has intensified, and human rights organizations have raised questions about Infantino's eligibility for a fourth term. As scrutiny mounts, the future of FIFA's leadership hangs in the balance.

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