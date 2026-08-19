Rock Legend Frank Beard of ZZ Top Passes Away at 77

Frank Beard, the iconic drummer for the legendary rock group ZZ Top, has died at the age of 77, the band announced on Tuesday.

He passed away in hospice care at his Richmond, Texas ranch, surrounded by family members. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, his departure marks the end of an era for the renowned trio.

Beard had been with the band for 56 years, contributing to major hits like 'Sharp Dressed Man' and 'Legs.' ZZ Top will cancel upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs in his honor, but plans to return to the stage soon, fulfilling Beard's wish to keep the band going.