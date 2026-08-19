Madonna Leads 2026 MTV VMAs Nominations with 11 Honors

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards have revealed their nominees, showcasing a notable lead by pop legend Madonna with an impressive 11 nominations, according to Variety. Following closely are Taylor Swift with nine nods, and Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, both receiving seven mentions each.

Also securing their spot in this year's VMAs are artists like Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson, and PinkPantheress, each with five nominations. Additionally, Blackpink's Lisa received four nominations, while Tate McRae and Shakira tied with three. The ceremony is scheduled for September 27 at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre, marking its return to the West Coast for the first time since 2017.

Top contenders for the Artist of the Year include Madonna, Swift, Grande, Carpenter, Mars, and Morgan Wallen. Competing for the Video of the Year are works from Madonna, Swift, Carpenter, Grande, Mars, and Gener8ion. This year's VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky, with MTV veteran Van Toffler leading the production team.