QualityKiosk Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era in AI Engineering

QualityKiosk Technologies has launched a new office in Hyderabad, strengthening its position in AI reliability engineering. The center will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, catering to growing demands in AI and digital transformation across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 11:55 IST
QualityKiosk Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era in AI Engineering
Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO, and Sairam Vedam, CMO and Hyderabad Centre Head, with the Hyderabad team at the inauguration of QualityKiosk's new Hyderabad engineering hub.. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move bolstering its expansion, QualityKiosk Technologies has officially inaugurated a new office in Hyderabad's high-tech corridor. The setup aims to enhance the company's global engagement in AI reliability engineering, AI assurance, and agentic engineering.

Strategically situated in HITEC City, the new office serves not just as an engineering hub but also as a nexus for marketing, branding, and strategic relations for QualityKiosk Technologies. The unveiling ceremony saw participation from key industry leaders and government officials, underscoring its impact on Hyderabad's tech ecosystem.

This facility occupies a prime locale within the iconic Skyview structure, reinforcing QualityKiosk's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting a multifunctional workforce. The center will also play a pivotal role in QualityKiosk's strategic priorities, focusing on improving AI reliability and helping global enterprises navigate the evolving digital landscape.

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